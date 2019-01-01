New York Mets

Mets 360
43098348_thumbnail

Why didn’t the Mets sign Gio Gonzalez?

by: Brendan Vachris Mets 360 4m

Wednesday afternoon the Milwaukee Brewers signed Gio Gonzalez to a $2 million one-year deal with incentives. The Brewers certainly needed rotation help, and the veteran lefty seems like a great fit…

Tweets