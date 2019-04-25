New York Mets

The Mets Police
43102025_thumbnail

Link: Comedian Bill Maher on politics, pot and the New York Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

For instance, he’s still a limited partner of the New York Mets and says: “You’d have to pry that from my cold dead hands.” As a limited partner, there’s no role in how the team is run, Maher said, but you can get swell seats, good parking and “I...

Tweets