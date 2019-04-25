New York Mets
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard was on CNBC doing a stock draft or something whatever
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
If Matt Harvey started talking about companies on TV you’d be mad. Philly meets New York @jimcramer @Noahsyndergaard pic.twitter.com/OzybjQB2Vc — Mad Money On CNBC (@MadMoneyOnCNBC) April 25, 2019 I see you on the @CNBCnow #CNBCStockDraft #StockDraf
