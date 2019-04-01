New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Rhys-hoskins-1-1

Mets/Phillies Feud Has A Long History – And The Ball’s In The Met’s Court

by: stevecontursi

The Mets/Phillies feud has been going on for years. What's different now, though, is this time - in this year - the Mets can win the NL East.

