Mets' Rhame suspended 2 games for headhunting
by: Jesse Rogers — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 41s
Mets reliever Jacob Rhame was suspended two games on Thursday for intentionally throwing at the head of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday night. The suspension will begin Friday unless Rhame appeals.
RT @KileyFarrellTV: The @RumblePoniesBB are back in Binghamton for a week-long homestand. For the first time in over a decade Manager Kevin Boles will be coaching against the Red Sox organization - he coached the @PortlandSeaDogs from 2011-13. Here's what he had to say before the game @Mets_Minors https://t.co/drF95JaWbVBlogger / Podcaster
Bingo! The “enforcements” or at times lack thereof is where MLB has an issue. Not to mention the issues when suspending starting pitchers.@mookie4ever86 @Metstradamus @jRhame16 I can understand the logic for it. I think the problem is that these things are enforced so inconsistently that it causes more problems than it solves.Blogger / Podcaster
#AvengersEndgame is here! @Pete_Alonso20 and @smatz88 joined members of the @Brewers to host kids from the @BGCA_Clubs for a private viewing of the new @Marvel movie.Official Team Account
