Mets' Rhame suspended 2 games for headhunting

by: Jesse Rogers

Mets reliever Jacob Rhame was suspended two games on Thursday for intentionally throwing at the head of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday night. The suspension will begin Friday unless Rhame appeals.

