Mets’ Jacob Rhame suspended for throwing at Rhys Hoskins

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1m

The drama between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has actually resulted in a suspension. Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Mets reliever Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for throwing at Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins.

