Mets’ Jacob Rhame suspended for throwing at Rhys Hoskins
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1m
The drama between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has actually resulted in a suspension. Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Mets reliever Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for throwing at Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins.
