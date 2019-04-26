New York Mets

New York Post
43120264_thumbnail

Amed Rosario, Mets believe his errors won’t become a thing

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3m

Amed Rosario isn’t ready to change his uniform number to E6 just yet. The Mets shortstop will arrive at Citi Field on Friday in the worst defensive slump of his major league career, with seven

Tweets