New York Mets

New York Post
43121434_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom is now the Mets’ massive question mark

by: Mike Puma New York Post 39s

Jacob deGrom was last seen in something of a rut. Will the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner return to form on Friday? First things first: The Mets just want deGrom back on the mound, after he was

Tweets