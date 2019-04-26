New York Mets

The Mets Police
42813365_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: What a shock, Terrific loses to the Cubs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

I don’t know why you people won’t listen to me.  Seaver is a 3 starter.  He’s not the ace you think he is.  Need proof?   3 runs in only 7 innings?  Against Fergie Jenkins?  Are you kidding me? This game was over in the third when Tom gave up a run.  

Tweets