New York Mets

Mets Merized

Talkin’ Mets: Beanballs, Suspensions and Gio Gonzalez

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 12m

I am joined by Rich Mancuso of NY Sports Day. We discuss the ridiculous suspension of Jacob Rhame, why the Mets didn't sign Gio Gonzalez, and the impact going forward.CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

