New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Talkin’ Mets: Beanballs, Suspensions and Gio Gonzalez
by: Mike Silva — Mets Merized Online 12m
I am joined by Rich Mancuso of NY Sports Day. We discuss the ridiculous suspension of Jacob Rhame, why the Mets didn't sign Gio Gonzalez, and the impact going forward.CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
Tweets
-
Silky elk?Are the Mets becoming "The Zoo"? Pete Alonso says there are more nicknames where Polar Bear and Squirrel came from. * Michael Conforto: silky elk * Brandon Nimmo: golden retriever * J.D. Davis: honey badger * Keon Broxton: black panther https://t.co/5v7dWwToIJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD-04/26/1988: Keith Hernandez goes 2-for-5 with 2 home runs (including GS) & a career best 7 RBI in the @Mets 13-4 win over the Braves on the road. In this game, Hernandez recorded his 1,000th career RBI. @keithhernandez #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
... but is it time for seacrets yet? love you, boyf! ?Happy birthday to the queen of Twitter, Seacrets, and selfies!!! Quoting your mom: life would be boring without you ? https://t.co/OjcsAIsB5kBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Are the Mets becoming "The Zoo"? Pete Alonso says there are more nicknames where Polar Bear and Squirrel came from. * Michael Conforto: silky elk * Brandon Nimmo: golden retriever * J.D. Davis: honey badger * Keon Broxton: black panther https://t.co/5v7dWwToIJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/ZdJpAedzMY Another solid recap of all things Mets minors last night. And who doesn't love a good walkoff?Blogger / Podcaster
-
If they play (right now, that’s a big if given the forecast), they could throw Noah on regular rest tonight, and push deGrom to tomorrow or Sunday. If they need a doubleheader this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see what they do with the rotation.@michaelgbaron Does deGrom still pitch tonight if it's rainy conditions?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets