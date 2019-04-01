New York Mets
Trivia Friday: Mets Starters With ERA Over 5.00
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 11m
This past week, the Mets opted to double down on Jason Vargas instead of signing Gio Gonzalez. They did that despite everything pointing to Vargas no longer being a good pitcher. Since the 2017 All…
