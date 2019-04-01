New York Mets

Mets Merized
43131821_thumbnail

Once Gsellman Finds Consistency, He Could Be A Force

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

Since shifting right-hander Robert Gsellman into a relief role at the start of the 2018 season, the 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance but has also battled bouts of inconsistency for the

Tweets