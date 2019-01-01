New York Mets
Pete Alonso proving himself to Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7m
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso’s favorite part of life in the big leagues? “Oh, the food, for sure,” Alonso said, laughing. “It’s got to be the food.” Ballpark spreads around the country aside, Alonso has taken to the big leagues as quickly and as fully as...
It’s pouring in the city, and the Mets and Brewers are questionable at best to play tonight. In the meantime, here are four Mets stories from Newsday yesterday:Beat Writer / Columnist
Not sure if the Piano Man has a song titled, “Split Doubleheader” but that’s what will be on the playlist for tomorrow.#Brewers are in a New York State of Mind, but in all Honesty, it’s pouring here. We’re Keeping the Faith that we can get this one in even if we’re waiting for The Longest Time to do so. Pressure is on. I say let’s just play two tomorrow. Don’t Ask Me Why.Beat Writer / Columnist
Support the Cause you Colon and Santana fans! @mediagoon realizes he has too many Mets jerseys! https://t.co/jWONVBLTyrBlogger / Podcaster
The weather does not like Jacob deGrom this season.Blogger / Podcaster
? Queens, NY | Home ??Official Team Account
Tom is already loving Harry https://t.co/mHtw7uzdiEBlogger / Podcaster
