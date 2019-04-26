New York Mets

The Mets Police
43136088_thumbnail

Heads Up: the Mets expect parking challenges and fewer parking spaces for Saturday Night’s Mets game

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hello all – a heads up that there could potentially be parking challenges.  The Mets are trying to get word to fans so that folks have a great experience coming out to the game.  I think this is a fantastic job by the Mets as we all know it can be...

Tweets