New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Brewers vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 1m

Friday, April 26, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (2-2, 3.68)SNY • MLB NETWORK • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMHappy deGrom

Tweets