Gilliam Promoted To Double-A Binghamton
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors
MMN's Jacob Resnick reports right-handed reliever Ryley Gilliam has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Gilliam earned this promotion after having a 2.53 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, and a 13.5 K/
Update, The line of thunderstorms moving through PA will likely arrive in Flushing after scheduled first pitch, so they might be able to start on time before having an in game delay or rain shortened game. #LGM https://t.co/8SjiDadlIPBlogger / Podcaster
Gilliam looked like a fast-moving relief prospect when they drafted him, and it’s played out that way so far.The #Mets have promoted RHP Ryley Gilliam, their 5th-round pick from 2018, to Double-A Binghamton. With Class-A St. Lucie, he struck out 16 batters over 10.2 innings. Taking his roster spot is fellow reliever Max Kuhns.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NicoleMenner: Coming up at 6 on @WBNG12News, I take you Inside RumbleTown for the first time this season! Hear what manager Kevin Boles had to say about his 9-6 Ponies after three weeks of play. https://t.co/3hVocLLSBzBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Yoenis Cespedes Hitting Off Tee https://t.co/SXreaL1xrR #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
God bless amateur athletics.Clemson has given Dabo Swinney the largest contract in the history of college football: 10 years, $92 million. https://t.co/QThFyBtjECBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom will pitch the first game of the series against the Brewers regardless of weather https://t.co/F3s2rLF6eFTV / Radio Network
