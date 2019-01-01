New York Mets

Mets Minors

Gilliam Promoted To Double-A Binghamton

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

MMN's Jacob Resnick reports right-handed reliever Ryley Gilliam has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. Gilliam earned this promotion after having a 2.53 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9, and a 13.5 K/

Tweets