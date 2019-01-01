New York Mets

Mickey Callaway updates status of injured Mets Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (heels) and infielder Jed Lowrie (knee) are progressing through their respective injuries, manager Mickey Callaway said.

