New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate DeGrom, Recall Oswalt, Option Rhame And Guillorme

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets made a handful of roster moves ahead of Friday night's series opener versus Milwaukee, optioning right-handed reliever Jacob Rhame and infielder Luis Guillorme to Triple-A Syracu

Tweets