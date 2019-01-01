New York Mets

Jacob Rhame optioned to Minors

by: Anthony DiComo

NEW YORK -- Jacob Rhame's eventful week in the big leagues concluded Friday afternoon, when the Mets optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse to clear roster space for Jacob deGrom. Rhame, whom Major League Baseball served a two-game suspension for...

