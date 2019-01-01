New York Mets

Mets Minors

Oswalt Recalled, Guillorme And Rhame To Syracuse

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 4m

In advance of tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets have activated Jacob deGrom off the 10 day Injured List, and the team has recalled Corey Oswalt.This is Oswalt's

Tweets