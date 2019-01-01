New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom returns to mound as Mets face Brewers at 9:50 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 7m
The Mets will open a three-game series against the Brewers on Friday on SNY. Jacob deGrom returns following his brief stint on the injured list.
Tweets
-
Mets could use a domeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MrThrowbacknyc: Had the pleasure of hanging with @felipelopez13dr & @EliteSportsNYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Abbey, this seems bad. Is it bad?The Mets are about to take the field with their most important player on the mound and it's still raining. Do with that information what you must!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Already paying dividendsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fun fact: Because dressing rooms open immediately after the game ends, most writers actually have to watch the last few minutes of regulation and overtime from TVs in the basement press room. It's very glamorous.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets