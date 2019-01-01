New York Mets
Jacob deGrom returns but struggles continue for Mets' ace
Jacob deGrom was back in action but the Mets ace struggled for the third straight start on Friday night at Citi Field.
Idk if the Mets wanted to get Avilan through the final two innings, but 18 pitches across two PAs to Moustakas and Braun ruins any shot of that.
Jacob deGrom struggles with his command in return from the IL https://t.co/f05UgNaTuI
The #Mets will now attempt to make an eight run comeback.
Assuming this holds, this will be three straight L's for deGrom--how many times do you think this has happened in his career entering tonight? And this means L, L, L not L, ND L, ND, etc.
Oshane Ximines obviously cracked the list https://t.co/9KAe8660vB
"You know, they never take away the champion jacket."
