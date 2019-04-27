New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
41417787_thumbnail

Amazin’ Performances – Friday, April 27, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 5m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (13-12) opened a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets struggled after a rain delay, losing 9-2. 2B Robinson Canó went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk. OF/2B Jeff McNeil went 2-5 with a run scored. 3B Todd...

