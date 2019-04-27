New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom’s Slump Continues, Brewers Crush Mets 10-2
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 3m
DeGrom lost three consecutive starts for the first time since 2016.
Tweets
-
Kevin Durant was unstoppable https://t.co/aM8Z3Tydy5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom struggles again in loss to MIL https://t.co/iXIlJHitezBlog / Website
-
RT @TheHappyRecap: I’m sad this will probably be the last time I see Jake for at least 18 months, when they reveal he has a torn everything but assure us him throwing this past week instead of getting an MRI had nothing to do with it. #MILvsNYMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMapou: @Metstradamus He was definitely in top form by the end of the game. ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
DeGrom said his problem feels worse out of the stretch; however, in his last three starts he's allowing a .728 OPS from the stretch and a 1.557 OPS (!) from the windup.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets