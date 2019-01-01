New York Mets

Metsblog
43155656_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Friday's 10-2 loss to Brewers, including Jacob deGrom's return

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Jacob deGrom returned to the mound on Friday night after a two-hour, 42-minute rain delay but it did not go well for the right-hander, who allowed five runs over four innings en route to a 10-2 loss.

Tweets