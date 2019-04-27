New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets need Jacob deGrom to fix mechanical problem — and fast
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 8m
I don’t know. Something’s wrong.” — Boon to Otter, “Animal House” Jacob deGrom insisted early Saturday morning that his right elbow feels fine, and that his new catcher Wilson Ramos bears
Tweets
-
Drew Lock finally got the call https://t.co/E8K2B6KQYtBlogger / Podcaster
-
We're appealing https://t.co/B4KWCm2CirBlogger / Podcaster
-
He's already learning the ways of Belichick https://t.co/xsIln5Z9W0Blogger / Podcaster
-
A finalist for Coach of the Year https://t.co/mVze1IxSIwBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS AFTER 25 GAMES 2019: 13-12 ***22nd-best NYM w/1970, 1981-2nd, 1987, 1998, 2012*** Best: 1986 (20-5, 2 GA 1972, 1988) Worst: 1964 (6-19, 1 GB 1962) 1969: 11-14; 2016: 16-9 1965: 9-16; 1975: 11-14; 1985: 17-8; 1995: 10-15; 2005: 12-13; 2015: 16-9Blogger / Podcaster
-
A finalis for Coach of the Year https://t.co/C0G3VEqZtJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets