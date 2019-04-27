New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Late Night Stupidity in Queens, Parking Nightmare Tonight

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

This is sooo cruel. It’s 10pm, it’s raining, and an elementary school is singing the national anthem. Poor eight year olds….. pic.twitter.com/O6yEUVg8Zl — Niko Goutakolis (@NikoGoutakolis) April 27, 2019 SLACKISH REACTION: What the hell was that?...

