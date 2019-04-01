New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Why Have Dom And Rosario Been Handled So Differently?

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

In 2017, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith were Top 100 prospects, and they both appeared to be cornerstone players for the Mets. They were supposed to join Michael Conforto as the wave of young posit…

Tweets