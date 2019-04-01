New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Have Dom And Rosario Been Handled So Differently?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
In 2017, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith were Top 100 prospects, and they both appeared to be cornerstone players for the Mets. They were supposed to join Michael Conforto as the wave of young posit…
Tweets
-
Gil Must Go: let’s face it the 1969 Mets just cannot compete with the Cubs https://t.co/1OKYnCLtRLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Marlins: WE WERE TOLD IT WOULD ALWAYS BE SUNNY.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Send a raven (or just RT) for your chance to win a @Noahsyndergaard #GameofThrones bobblehead!Official Team Account
-
RT @MiLBPromos: Listen up you blockheads! You’re invited to a great night as the @RumblePoniesBB host Peanuts Night w/ a special jersey auction https://t.co/jisPHnJzAHMinors
-
TONIGHT! Woodruff, Cain, and the #Brewers take on Thor ?⚡️, Conforto, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on WPIX! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NBCSWhiteSox: WE SAID IT ONCE, WE'LL SAY IT ALL SEASON... TIM ANDERSON IS THE SWAG KINGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets