Gil Must Go: let’s face it the 1969 Mets just cannot compete with the Cubs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Yeah I know we all got a little excited at 6-8 but the Cubs reminded us who is boss in this league division. ( I HATE the divisions by the way.) Look at this lineup. Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Billy Williams in the middle of the lineup.  That...

