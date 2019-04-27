New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Met Kirk Nieuwenhuis' history with Wally Backman led him to Ducks | Newsday
by: Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1 April 27, 2019 1:10 PM — Newsday 43s
Nieuwenhuis was tutored in the minor leagues by Backman, who was then a manager in the Mets' system.
Tweets
-
RT @Gio_Alfonzo2: Uber driver just told me he hasn’t gone to a Barnstormers or Revolution game because he doesn’t want to sit there and watch “wanna be pro ball players” said it’s “probably the equivalent” of watching high school baseball... We play the Barnstormers at 7:05 tonight.. lolMinors
-
What... deHeck? Jacob deGrom gave up five earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings last night. Read about what the issue is for #Mets reigning Cy Young winner: https://t.co/jVeWh0UqLKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Network
-
Information is the key. You need to learn your enemies’ strengths and strategies. You need to learn which of your friends are not your friends. #ForTheThrone ? ? @Noahsyndergaard ? ? @PIX11, @FS1 ? ? @wcbs880, @ESPNDep1050AM ? ? https://t.co/stvKtlcEUfOfficial Team Account
-
RT @pjconlon29: New phone wallpaperBlogger / Podcaster
-
… or maybe they just didn’t go home after this morning’s game.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets