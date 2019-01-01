New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Mets blame mechanical problem for Jacob deGrom’s struggles

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2m

Jacob deGrom's third mediocre start in a row has raised some concerns in New York about his health, but the team and the player are claiming that has nothing to do with it. Mets manager Mickey Callaway blames a mechanical issue for deGrom's issues,...

