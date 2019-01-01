New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers announce lineups for Saturday
by: NorthJersey.com Digital Desk — North Jersey 56s
The Bewers (14-13) will start Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 5.81), while the Mets will have Noah Syndergaard (1-2, 5.90) on the mound.
Tweets
-
The one true heir takes the throne now. #ForTheThroneOfficial Team Account
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard looks to put in a strong start tonight as the Mets take on the Brewers https://t.co/tmJSxIF9zMTV / Radio Network
-
Hey @JoshChapdelaine you'll have to clarify this reference for me.Wish I made this correlation sooner but since I thought about it now- the Mets choosing to have Todd Frazier hold the WWE belt with that bobblehead is like when WWE gave the belt to Jinder Mahal.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ZackBlatt: #Eagles sign DT Kevin Wilkins from Rutgers as a UDFA. (H/T @ByMikeJones)TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets