New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
4/27/19 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m
Despite a terrible weather day, the New York Mets (13-11) got their game in late last night. The Mets may wish they had taken the rainout, however, after the Milwaukee Brewers (14-13) beat up Jacob…
Tweets
-
Chaos is a ladder. House of Metropolitan gets one back.Official Team Account
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
McNeil only had to run 50 feet to score on that wild pitch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The defense stinks. But it’s not their fault Noah can’t throw quality strikes. In the end, that’s on him.@michaelgbaron Catching and 3rd base defense does not helpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil walking halfway home from third base looks like a squirrel trying to cross the street.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets