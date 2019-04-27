New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom knows the cause for his recent poor outings
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
Jacob deGrom refuses to blame rain delays, sickness or other external factors for his recent nosedive. Instead, the Mets right-hander continues to harp on mechanics and working with pitching coach
Tweets
-
Chaos is a ladder. House of Metropolitan gets one back.Official Team Account
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
McNeil only had to run 50 feet to score on that wild pitch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The defense stinks. But it’s not their fault Noah can’t throw quality strikes. In the end, that’s on him.@michaelgbaron Catching and 3rd base defense does not helpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil walking halfway home from third base looks like a squirrel trying to cross the street.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets