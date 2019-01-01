New York Mets
González to start Sunday for Brewers
by: AP — Fox Sports 7m
Gio González rejoins Milwaukee Brewers, set to start Sunday against Mets
Smith draws a pinch hit walk #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I just can’t comprehend how you get thrown out there having the play in front of you in this situation. Down 4 in the 7th inning and you try to stretch a single into a double. Just bad baseball IQ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
A four-hit, 4-RBI night for Cody Bohanek (acquired from Houston along with J.D. Davis) in St. Lucie was capped by a walk-off single in the tenth. He’s hitting .333 with an .870 OPS in 17 games. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Syndergaard over his last 3 starts (including tonight): 15.0 IP, 27 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 8 BB, 19 K This is the 1st time in his career that he’s had 3-straight starts of no more than 5 IP while allowing at least 4 ER. Needless to say, the #Mets need turnarounds from deGrom & Thor.Blogger / Podcaster
Travis d’Arnaud gets a solid base hit down the line but tries to stretch it into a double and he’s thrown out. You are down by 4 runs. Whether or not you make it to 2B, 3B, or an inside the park home run, it doesn’t matter, your run doesn’t matter. Can’t get thrown out thereBlogger / Podcaster
Thank you.Beat Writer / Columnist
