NFL Draft: Long Island natives sign free-agent deals after going undrafted

by: Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis Updated April 27, 2019 10:05 PM Newsday 7m

Jake Carlock (Babylon) and James O'Hagan (Seaford) both agreed to undrafted free-agent deals with the Giants; Ethan Greenidge (Flanders) agreed with the Saints; Malcolm Pridgeon (Central Islip) agreed with the Texans; and Tariq Cole (Long Beach)...

