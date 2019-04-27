New York Mets

Newsday
43186143_thumbnail

Giants GM Dave Gettleman: We addressed everything we wanted to

by: Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday Updated April 27, 2019 9:02 PM Newsday 5m

For the most part, that meant bolstering the defense. Seven of the Giants' 10 draft picks play on defense.

Tweets