New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brewers add Gio Gonzalez to roster, will start him Sunday against Mets
by: Tom Haudricourt — USA Today 16m
Gonzalez said the two teams that showed the most interest in signing him were the Brewers and Mets. His first outing back with Milwaukee is set for Sunday at New York.
Tweets
-
RT @patty1leg26: @MetsMerized check out @Pete_Alonso20 signing my @mets prosthetic leg on wednesday #LGM #letsgomets #LimbPossible #AnythingsPossible #prostheticlegs #mets #nike https://t.co/rhPKPQRsseBlogger / Podcaster
-
Big picture: no doubt deGrom will figure it out, but Syndergaard's struggle is far more of a concern for Mets. Giving up hits at career-high rate. Remains in search of his old swing-and-miss slider; FB not overmatching hitters. Change-up is now his out pitch.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What are you doing to me? I am transfixed and mesmerized by this gif. It's putting me in a trancelike state. LOLThe @Mets’ @Noahsyndergaard isn’t having a good night. Again. Maybe he should lose the hair. Some run support wouldn’t hur, either. #LGM @MetsMerized https://t.co/J2UGU2pg7XBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jonbernhardt: Travis d'Arnaud has been exuding some incredible "future Oriole" energy for a couple years now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ddohertyjr: @Metstradamus Jerry Grote just kicked John Stearns' dog.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Travis d’Arnaud on getting booed by home fans: “They want me to play better. I understand. I got to play better and just keep working.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets