Amazin’ Performances – Saturday, April 27, 2019

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 2m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (13-13) continued their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but despite a late comeback lost 8-6 OF/2B Jeff McNeil went 2-4 with 2 runs scored. 1B Pete Alonso went 3-5 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. RHP Edwin...

