New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43187840_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard's struggles continue in loss

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

NEW YORK -- When he stepped off the mound for the final time in the Mets’ 8-6 loss to the Brewers on Saturday, Noah Syndergaard did so lugging the seventh-worst ERA amongst qualified Major League pitchers. Syndergaard had just allowed five more runs...

Tweets