Travis d'Arnaud on boos at Citi Field: 'They want me to play better. I understand' | Newsday

by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday April 28, 2019 12:15 AM Newsday 7m

Boos spilled in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 8-6 loss to the Brewers on Saturday night at Citi Field. The sound filled the cool air. Travis d’Arnaud had gone down swinging with a runner at second an

