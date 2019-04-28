New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gio Gonzalez explains why he chose Brewers over the Mets
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 8s
Gio Gonzalez will be on the mound at Citi Field on Sunday, just not with the Mets. The left-hander is set to make his first start with Milwaukee after signing with them following his opt-out from his
Tweets
-
Going on WFAN with @john_jastremski to talk some Mets baseball. Maybe some Avengers? Thrones? Dave Gettleman?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario homered in the loss. https://t.co/iBX777qPdxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gio Gonzalez: Brewers gave me a starting guarantee, the #Mets didn't https://t.co/S3LEok1dBeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TrevorKieboom: Prolly the hair @k_smith08 #VanguardVillage @wilsonballglove https://t.co/remcbf0BTEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: Shoutout @stluciemets alum Harol Gonzalez. Great to see. https://t.co/YC6XEYc0LKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OnlyHomers: Pete Alonso launches it to the ?? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets