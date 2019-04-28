New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It’s going from bad to worse for the Mets’ Travis d’Arnaud
by: Dan Martin, Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
Mickey Callaway had a simple explanation for Travis d’Arnaud’s slow start to the season. “It’s almost like everything he’s doing is not working,’’ the manager said after another rough
Tweets
-
Trying to turn a lemon into lemonade https://t.co/8hv0xwtyRoBlogger / Podcaster
-
From bad to worse https://t.co/nmehfNuxbeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Going on WFAN with @john_jastremski to talk some Mets baseball. Maybe some Avengers? Thrones? Dave Gettleman?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso and Amed Rosario homered in the loss. https://t.co/iBX777qPdxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gio Gonzalez: Brewers gave me a starting guarantee, the #Mets didn't https://t.co/S3LEok1dBeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TrevorKieboom: Prolly the hair @k_smith08 #VanguardVillage @wilsonballglove https://t.co/remcbf0BTEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets