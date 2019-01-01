New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cody Bohanek Walks It Off For St. Lucie
by: Ernest Dove — Mets Minors 3m
The hits were flying and the base runners were all over once again at First Data Field as the St. Lucie Mets win a slugfest beating the Florida Fire Frogs 10-9 with a walk-off for an ending. The g
Tweets
-
Happy 33rd Birthday, Dillon Gee. The RHP was drafted by the @Mets in the 21st round of the 2007 MLB Draft, & made his debut with the club in 2010. In ‘13, Gee led the #Mets pitching staff in GS (32) & IP (199.0), while second in bWAR (2.5). @DillonGee35 @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: https://t.co/EI0lgXo4UN My recap of last nights thrilling @stluciemets win. Night that belonged to @Cody_Bohanek all the video highlights of the action from Carlos Cortes @hanselmoreno11 Jeremy Vasquez @TonyDibrell & the walkoff. #Mets #lgm #MiLBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Plenty of minor league action yesterday, and few of those games were pretty exciting to boot. https://t.co/uroCYw595eBlogger / Podcaster
-
Attention @Citibank cardmembers: Be sure to take advantage of buy one, get one free ticket offers at @CitiField during the month of May! Subject to availability. Select seats. Visit https://t.co/wQJ0hB2hxq for details.Official Team Account
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets Minors notable hitters 4/27 AAA Syracuse Danny Espinosa 5-9, HR, 3 RBI, 4 R Gregor Blanco 3-7, HR, 2 RBI, BB AA Binghamton Will Toffey 3-6, RBI A+ St. Lucie Cody Bohanek 4-5, 4 RBI, 2B Carlos Cortes 2-5, RBI, R A Columbia Mark Vientos 2-5, RBI Brian Sharp 2-4, BB, 2BBlogger / Podcaster
-
If they don’t intend to replace Vargas with anyone on the outside and they can stretch Lugo out to make him an effective 6 inning pitcher, then yes we are getting close.@michaelgbaron Michael, is it time to put Lugo in the starting rotation? I think it is.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets