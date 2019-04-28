New York Mets

The Mets Police
42857140_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor’s night was dark and filled with terrors, Mets are .500

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Bromance, my #1 follower, that was quite the buzzkill.  Between the Thrones and the bobble and the full crowd the place should have been jumping. The Mets are .500 Time of Game 3:57!!!!!!!!!!! So with JDG and Thor struggling, isn’t

Tweets