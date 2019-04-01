New York Mets

Mets Minors Recap: Strong Starts From Kay and Gonzalez

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2m

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-9) 7, Syracuse (13-9) 6 (F/10)   Box ScoreDanny Espinosa SS: 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, .265/.333/.471Carlos Gomez CF: 2-5, 3 RBI, 2 K, .211/.269/.324Rajai Dav

