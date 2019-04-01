New York Mets
Anthony Kay’s Progress Is Turning Heads
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1m
New York Mets minor-league left-hander Anthony Kay is currently showing why this team went back to the well twice to bring the Long Island native into the organizational fold.After selecting t
Progress. #MetsJed Lowrie begins his rehab assignment here today as we wrap up our 4-game series against the Fire Frogs. #STLMets https://t.co/eV3fc1SjzABlogger / Podcaster
Back in Queens for the series finale between the #Mets and the #Brewers, covering for @NewsdaySports. Forecast is chilly and damp. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
Could also indicate a weak league@BrandonTierney With lost series to the Tigers, ChiSox, O’s and swept by Houston, i’ll take it.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Mikeya78: Yep. Can’t put hitters away and then runs deep counts. That BABip shows a big regression to mean coming in his favor. I’ve never seen a guy give up more soft-contact hits in my life. But until he gets that slider back, it won’t be easy. #mets https://t.co/LhWDhjCDwTBlogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard isn’t pressing the panic button just yet https://t.co/OhgaJFpbkxTV / Radio Network
New Post: Syndergaard Struggles Again, Searching For Answers https://t.co/D1TOL7zl30 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
