New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: bahahahah Gil moved Terrific to mop-up for the 1969 Met lol!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

This is great!  I can’t even get mad that the Cubs swept us at home because once again I’m right and you idiots are wrong.  Did you see who got banished to mop-up?  Terrific himself!  Bahahahaha. So much for being the best player this team will ever...

