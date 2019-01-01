New York Mets

Mets 360
43195328_thumbnail

Jason Vargas’ start, Mets’ opposite field hitting, Robinson Cano trade update

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 27s

There are always wild and wacky stats early in the year. Perhaps my favorite Mets-related one is that the team is undefeated when they have a lead after six innings. When starting pitching was supp…

Tweets