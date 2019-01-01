New York Mets
The Travis d'Arnaud era ends for Mets, who have different vision at backup catcher
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The Mets have seen Tomas Nido as a long-term option as backup catcher for quite some time. They acted on that decision Sunday by designating Travis d'Arnaud for assignment.
Hitting just .087, Travis d'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the #Mets Sunday morning
-
Steven Matz takes the hill for the Mets this afternoon against the Brewers.
-
C Tomas Nido is back with the #Mets mostly for his defense, lifetime .170 hitter (17-100) in #MLB. But he was at .289 in 38 at-bats and 12 games for @SyracuseMets: "I'm a little aggressive. So I was trying to feel more patient, see the ball deep and put a good swing on it."
-
Are the Mets becoming "The Zoo"? Pete Alonso says there are more nicknames where Polar Bear and Squirrel came from. * Michael Conforto: silky elk * Brandon Nimmo: golden retriever * J.D. Davis: honey badger * Keon Broxton: black panther
-
If your remaining defense is spotting my typo, I guess we can finally agree that I've won this yearslong debate
-
I'll admit I am surprised by the chain of events. Perhaps there would've been another way for Mets to give d'Arnaud some more time post surgery. He only spent like a week in the minors/IL. Tendering him $3.5 million for five starts and then DFAing seems odd.
