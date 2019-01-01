New York Mets

Metsblog
The Travis d'Arnaud era ends for Mets, who have different vision at backup catcher

SNY: Metsblog

The Mets have seen Tomas Nido as a long-term option as backup catcher for quite some time. They acted on that decision Sunday by designating Travis d'Arnaud for assignment.

